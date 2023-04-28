North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Sen. Jerry Klein (R-Fessenden)

Dave Thompson interviews Sen. Jerry Klein (R-Fessenden) on North Dakota Legislative Review. Klein is the Assistant Senate Majority Leader.

Topics include:



Tax reductions

Workforce issues

Spending priorities

—

Subscribe to the North Dakota Legislative Review podcast on your favorite podcast platform. New episodes will be released every Friday throughout the 2023 legislative session.

The program also airs on Prairie Public's television service on Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 6pm; and on the radio Saturdays at 6:30pm.