North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Sen. Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck)

On the final episode of this season's North Dakota Legislative Review, Dave Thompson interviews Sen. Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck).

Topics include:



Tax cuts

Education spending

State workers' retirement plan

Infrastructure development

Social issues

A look ahead to biennial studies and next session

—

