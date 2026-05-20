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Prairie Beat

Will Fargo Choose a Convention Center?

Published May 20, 2026 at 2:57 PM CDT
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Charley Johnson has one of the most recognizable faces and voices in the Red River Valley. As a longtime TV anchorman and later the leader of the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau, he has been at the center of major news in the region for decades.

As early as next week, the City Commission will choose a developer to build Fargo's new convention center. Johnson weighs in on the decision-making process that narrowed the field down to four finalists and one top choice, as well as the possibility that his committee’s work might not even matter.

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