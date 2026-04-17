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Prairie Plates

Maple Syrup Day draws crowds to Maplewood State Park

Published April 17, 2026 at 1:01 PM CDT
A demonstration at Maplewood State Park's Maple Syrup Day shows guests the boiling-down processing of maple syrup.
Rick Gion
/
Prairie Public
A demonstration at Maplewood State Park's Maple Syrup Day shows guests the boiling-down processing of maple syrup.

In this segment from Prairie Plates, Rick Gion visits Maplewood State Park in Minnesota for its annual Maple Syrup Day celebration, talking with Bob Hanson of Friends of Maplewood State Park about the syrup-making tradition and this year’s impressive harvest.

Held in the heart of Otter Tail County, the popular event draws visitors from across the region. Organizers collected around 1,400 gallons of maple sap from trees throughout the park, demonstrating the boiling-down process and sharing the craft behind one of Minnesota’s most beloved seasonal treats.

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