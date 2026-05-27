Preview This Year's Downtown Fargo Burger Royale

This week, host Rick Gion chats with Dan Altenbernd of H2M Brand Haus, the presenters of the annual Downtown Fargo Burger Royale. The 2026 competition kicks off Monday, June 1, at 11am with a free screening of "The Bob's Burgers Movie" at the Fargo Theatre.

The event features 16 competitors from downtown Fargo restaurants — burgers with creative names and ingredients. Now in its fourth year, the Burger Royale helps bring business to restaurants during the slower summer months.