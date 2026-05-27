© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Plates

Preview This Year's Downtown Fargo Burger Royale

Published May 27, 2026 at 2:20 PM CDT
H2M Brand Haus

This week, host Rick Gion chats with Dan Altenbernd of H2M Brand Haus, the presenters of the annual Downtown Fargo Burger Royale. The 2026 competition kicks off Monday, June 1, at 11am with a free screening of "The Bob's Burgers Movie" at the Fargo Theatre.

The event features 16 competitors from downtown Fargo restaurants — burgers with creative names and ingredients. Now in its fourth year, the Burger Royale helps bring business to restaurants during the slower summer months.

Prairie Plates
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate