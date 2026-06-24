Exploring Minnesota food traditions with Prairie Public Education Services
This week on Prairie Plates, Rick Gion visits with Prairie Public's Education Associate Emily Mihalik about her recent projects focusing on Minnesota food traditions — including hands-on Cook & Create Kits available at public libraries, free classroom resources, and community cooking events that connected families to Minnesota's food heritage, local agriculture, and cultural traditions.
These projects, funded by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund, were free for families in northwestern Minnesota over the past year.