Downtown Fargo Burger Royale champion The Drawing Room

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion sits down with Mason Nicklaus, Bobby Duncan, and Elly Isaacson of the Drawing Room, a speakeasy located below Mezzaluna in downtown Fargo.

The restaurant recently won the 2026 Downtown Fargo Burger Royale with its Taleggio Dip Burger — which features sherry-onion jam, dijonnaise, American cheese, crispy prosciutto, and Taleggio cream sauce on a seeded bun. The Drawing Room is well-known for its craft cocktails, and now they're known for great burgers, too.

For more Burger Royale, listen to our earlier episode with Dan Altenbernd of H2M Brand Haus, the presenter of the annual Downtown Fargo Burger Royale, as he previewed this year's competition.