Throwing Rocks: The Curling Clubs of North Dakota

Hazen Curling Club

Published April 8, 2024 at 3:31 PM CDT
Hazen Curling Club
Hazen Curling Club on X
/
@HazenCurling
Hazen Curling Club

You can find Hazen, a town of about 2,300 people, in the western part of North Dakota on the south shore of Lake Sakakawea. Recreation, as well as agriculture and energy, make up the backbone of the local economy. The now-famous country duo Tigerlily Gold hails from the town.

On today’s Throwing Rocks, we’ll learn about another Hazen citizen – though slightly less known. His name is Dick Nordgren, and he once ran the Hazen Curling Club. Listen above to hear his story, and learn about what goes into making curling ice.

Throwing Rocks: The Curling Clubs of North Dakota