Throwing Rocks: The Curling Clubs of North Dakota
Throwing Rocks: The Curling Clubs of North Dakota is an ongoing segment on The Great American Folk Show.
Host Tom Brosseau is on a mission to interview every curling club in North Dakota — he wants to learn how the sport came to the United States, the rules of the game, and the history of curling clubs in our state.
Latest Episodes
-
Every February for the past 30 years, Tom’s Lounge — the local bar in Forest River, North Dakota — has hosted an outdoor bonspiel. Some 40 teams took part this year. For a town of 100-some inhabitants, Forest River more than doubles its size during the three-day event.
-
The Crosby Curling Club has been “throwing rocks” for 61 years and counting — making it possibly the oldest curling club in North Dakota. Tom Brosseau traveled to Crosby to meet with club member and board member Josh Bummer.
-
Tom Brosseau is on a mission to interview every curling club in North Dakota. Today, he visits the Lake Region Curling Club in Devils Lake to visit with club member Jeffrey Kitchens.