Prairie Preview: Four things to do in North Dakota this weekend (November 15-17)

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

Lutefisk Festivalen

November 15

Sons of Norway, Fargo, ND

Fargo is celebrating its 50-year sister-city bond with Hamar, Norway at the 1st Annual Lutefisk Festivalen. If you're new to the area, head over and try lutefisk. There's also live Scandinavian music, games, and shops.

DLHS Firebirds Playmakers Present: "CLUE!"

November 15–19

Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, ND

It's your chance to try and figure out who dunnit! Catch the beloved board game Clue brought to life in a fast-paced comedy performed by Devils Lake High School. Was it Colonel Mustard or Mrs. Peacock? Find out in this fun-filled mystery play.

Festival of Trees

November 11–30

Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson, ND

Celebrate the holiday season by enjoying beautiful tree displays, including a fun dinosaur-themed tree for the kids at the Festival of Trees in Dickinson. The festival runs from now through the end of the month, and on November 23rd, there's a special breakfast with Santa.

Concerts in the Galleries Featuring Beo String Quartet

November 17

North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Forks, ND

Catch the renowned Beo String Quartet, known for their genre-defying performances and 65 world premieres at the North Dakota Museum of Art in Grand Forks. With a blend of classical and contemporary works, they've wowed audiences across the globe. This installment in the Concerts in the Galleries series is a must-see for music lovers.

