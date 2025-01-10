Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Coffee with the Legislators

January 11

Dickinson Area Public Library, Dickinson, ND

The 2025 North Dakota legislative session officially began this week. If you're in the Dickinson area and you're curious about what's on the table, Coffee with the Legislators is Saturday morning.

Or, check out our newest podcast, In Session, to stay informed on what's happening in Bismarck throughout the legislative session. New episodes release on Mondays, starting January 13.

Cocoa and Coding

January 11

North Dakota's Gateway to Science, Bismarck, ND

What goes well with coding and robotics? Obviously, a hot cocoa bar. In Bismarck on Saturday, North Dakota's Gateway to Science is hosting Cocoa and Coding, a beginner-friendly coding and robotics workshop.

Lego Bricks Challenge

January 12

Grand Forks Public Library, Grand Forks, ND

On Sunday in Grand Forks, kids can put their creativity to the test at the Lego Bricks Challenge. Teams of four have one hour to construct their ultimate creation using 200 bricks.

