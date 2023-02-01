© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ppblogo560x560.png
Prairie Public Presents

February 5, 2023: Salute to MLK: The Struggle for Democracy & The Vote

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST
Poster that reads: "Please join WAMU and DC Public Library. Salute to MLK, the struggle for democracy and the vote. Hosted by 1A's Jenn White & The Politics Hour's Kojo Nnamdi."

Sunday, February 5, at 5pm:

Who can vote and how they can cast their ballot are questions as important today as they were almost 60 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. helped lead the fight for voting rights.

Salute to MLK: The Struggle for Democracy & The Vote is a special program honoring the legacy of Dr. King with a contemporary focus on voting access and democracy. 1A host Jenn White leads the conversation with experts and primary sources discussing the state of voting rights and democratic representation in America. The program presents highlights from a live event recorded at the MLK Library in Washington, DC.

Tags
Prairie Public Presents Prairie Public Presents
Related Content