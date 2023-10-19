© 2023
October 22, 2023: Uprooted - The 1950s plan to erase Indian Country

Published October 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT

Sunday, October 22, at 5pm:

Listen to Uprooted: The 1950s plan to erase Indian Country from APM Reports.

In the 1950s, the United States came up with a plan to solve what it called the “Indian Problem.” It would assimilate Native Americans by moving them to cities and eliminating reservations. The 20-year campaign failed to erase Native Americans, but its effects on Indian Country are still felt today.

Read the accompanying story and see photos on the APM Reports website.

