Recipe: Mom's Beef Stew by Fargo chef Summer Peterson

Summer Peterson is a chef in Fargo. In this segment from The Great American Folk Show, she shares a recipe that’s dear to her heart: Mom’s Beef Stew. Listen above.

—

Mom's Beef Stew

by Summer Peterson of Fargo, ND

Ingredients



2 large onions, medium diced

6 carrots, medium diced

1 head of celery, medium diced

3 russet potatoes, medium diced

5 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1T fresh rosemary, minced

1T fresh thyme, minced

2 lbs. chuck roast

Flour for dredging

Canola oil for searing

1/2c red wine

2 qts. vegetable or beef broth (I like to do a mix of both using Better Than Bouillon paste.)

1/2c honey

To taste: Salt, pepper, and sherry vinegar (or red wine vinegar)

Procedure

