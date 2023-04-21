© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
The Great American Folk Show

Recipe: Crunchy Granola by Fargo chef Summer Peterson

Published April 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
Summer Peterson is a chef in Fargo. In this segment from The Great American Folk Show, she shares a recipe for Crunchy Granola. Listen above.

Crunchy Granola

by Summer Peterson of Fargo, ND

Ingredients

  • 150 g honey or maple syrup
  • 120 g olive oil or coconut oil
  • 1 organic orange, grated skin & juice
  • 150 mL rooibos tea
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon flowers
  • 1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped out
  • 200 g rolled oats
  • 200 g spelt flakes
  • 100 g linseeds
  • 100 g sunflower seeds
  • 150 g almonds, roughly cut
  • 100 g pecan nuts, roughly cut
  • 100 g hazelnuts, roughly cut

Procedure

  1. Mix all the ingredients very well in a bowl.
  2. Spread it on two baking trays and roast it in the oven at 280°F (140°C) for 40 minutes. Toss the granola every 10 minutes while roasting.
  3. After cooling down, store it in a jar or airtight container.
