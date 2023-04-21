Recipe: Crunchy Granola by Fargo chef Summer Peterson
Summer Peterson is a chef in Fargo. In this segment from The Great American Folk Show, she shares a recipe for Crunchy Granola. Listen above.
—
Crunchy Granola
by Summer Peterson of Fargo, ND
Ingredients
- 150 g honey or maple syrup
- 120 g olive oil or coconut oil
- 1 organic orange, grated skin & juice
- 150 mL rooibos tea
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon flowers
- 1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped out
- 200 g rolled oats
- 200 g spelt flakes
- 100 g linseeds
- 100 g sunflower seeds
- 150 g almonds, roughly cut
- 100 g pecan nuts, roughly cut
- 100 g hazelnuts, roughly cut
Procedure
- Mix all the ingredients very well in a bowl.
- Spread it on two baking trays and roast it in the oven at 280°F (140°C) for 40 minutes. Toss the granola every 10 minutes while roasting.
- After cooling down, store it in a jar or airtight container.