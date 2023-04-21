Recipe: Crunchy Granola by Fargo chef Summer Peterson

Summer Peterson is a chef in Fargo. In this segment from The Great American Folk Show, she shares a recipe for Crunchy Granola. Listen above.

Crunchy Granola

by Summer Peterson of Fargo, ND

Ingredients



150 g honey or maple syrup

120 g olive oil or coconut oil

1 organic orange, grated skin & juice

150 mL rooibos tea

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon flowers

1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped out

200 g rolled oats

200 g spelt flakes

100 g linseeds

100 g sunflower seeds

150 g almonds, roughly cut

100 g pecan nuts, roughly cut

100 g hazelnuts, roughly cut

Procedure

