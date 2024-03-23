The Great American Folk Show: Episode 105

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 105 features Alaska musicians The Heists and Josh Fortenbery, Americana musician Nathan Graham, and folk band Large Brush Collection. Plus, a Throwing Rocks feature on the Minot Curling Club.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

