Fargo-Moorhead LGBT Film Festival celebrates its 15th season

Listen to a preview of the 15th Annual Fargo-Moorhead LGBT Film Festival as Main Street's Ashley Thornberg visits with Shawn Cotter, festival director; and Sean Coffman of The Human Family, which is sponsoring the event.

The festival runs September 13-16 at the Fargo Theatre. Learn more on their website.

This segment is part of FM Arts, a special radio series of profiles, performances, and discussions with artists in the Fargo-Moorhead area. FM Arts is funded by The Arts Partnership, with support from the Cities of Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.