Arts & Culture

Opera from the Inside: La Boheme 2

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Bill Thomas
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
FM Opera Director David Hamilton

A continuation of discussion led by FM Opera Director David Hamilton with Stage Director Eric Gibson and singer Josh Kohl on their March, 2023 production of La Boheme.

This is the last opera of David Hamilton's last season as Director of the Fargo-Moorhead Opera. He continues the discussion he began in Part 1 about the virtues of this particular opera, with musical examples. More about this production, including a list of the cast and crew, is here.

This story was produced with funding help from the Arts Partnership.

The Arts Partnership of Fargo/Moorhead/West Fargo
