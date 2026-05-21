Human trafficking is real, and it happens in North Dakota. The professionals, agencies, and community members responding to this crisis face complex challenges: educating the public, apprehending offenders, supporting survivors, and advancing prevention. The 6th Annual 31:8 Project Human Trafficking Summit convenes experts and frontline voices to share knowledge, practical strategies, and pathways for coordinated action.

Keynotes, focused breakout sessions, and panel discussions addressing sex and labor trafficking, sexual exploitation, survivor-centered care, investigative best practices, prevention, and more.

Speakers include law enforcement, healthcare professionals, human service providers, and survivors offering insight and real-world experience.

Continuing Education (CE) credit and hours available for professionals.

Open to the public; due to the sensitive subject matter, discretion is advised. 18+ age required.

Who should attend

Medical professionals, faith leaders, law enforcement, human service providers, hospitality and business staff, parents and guardians, educators, service clubs, government officials, and community organizers—anyone committed to making North Dakota safer and more resilient.

Why attend

Attendees will leave with up-to-date information on emerging trends, concrete prevention strategies, and survivor-focused resources. The Summit creates space for cross-sector collaboration so communities can build stronger networks, improve public safety, and implement locally relevant solutions that protect vulnerable people and support survivors in their recovery.

Take action

Join community leaders and concerned citizens from across North Dakota. Register today and contact marketing@318project.org for assistance.

GROUP PRICING

Groups of 5-9 is 10% off current ticket price.

Groups of 10+ is 15% off current ticket price.

Contact 31:8 Project for more information and custom promo discount code.