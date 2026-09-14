Join us for A Merry Little Brunch with Friends on Saturday November 21st at the stunning Jasper Hotel in downtown Fargo, for a morning where generosity truly bubbles over and we kick-off the season with style and intentionality!

Mimosas, live music, mingling, and elevated raffle baskets -- all wrapped up in the splendor of the season and in support of the Friends of the Children Fargo-Moorhead mission. 🎄🎀

Ticket and Sponsorship sales are now open! Enjoy reserved premium seating & promotional opportunities based on sponsorship level. Contact Krista Bergren for additional information or with any questions at 701.371.9239 or kbergren@friendsfm.org. We look forward to seeing you there!