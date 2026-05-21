Central Dakota Children’s Choir Presents “Cantus Unabridged”

Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present “Cantus Unabridged” on Sunday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m., at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. 6th St., Bismarck. This concert will feature Cantus, the mixed high school choir of Central Dakota Children’s Choir. Tickets are available online at aboutcdcc.org, through the office at 258-6516 and at the door the evening of the event. For more information, visit www.aboutcdcc.org.

In addition to performing selections from this season’s repertoire, Cantus singers will present a selection of solos and ensembles which were performed at vocal music contests.

Cantus Unabridged is sponsored by Feil Orthodontics and in part by a grant from the Dakota West Arts Council and the City of Bismarck. Cantus is comprised of 33 singers from 8 area public, private, and home schools and under the direction of Guest Conductor, Dr. Dean Jilek, and accompanied by David Larson.

