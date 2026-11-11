© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cookie and Candy Walk

Cookie and Candy Walk

Catholic Daughters of the Americas invites you to fill a box with a great variety of homemade cookies, candy and more at our annual Cookie and Candy Walk. Premade trays will also be available.

Saturday, December 12
Starting at 10:00 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Gathering Place
1005 2nd Ave S, Moorhead

https://www.facebook.com/events/2657944047983403

St. Joseph's Catholic Church
$20-40
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Catholic Daughters of the Americas
https://www.facebook.com/events/1314692179342924

Artist Group Info

https://www.facebook.com/events/1122791069276414
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1005 2nd Ave S
Moorhead, Minnesota 56560
https://www.facebook.com/events/304367859230372