Catholic Daughters of the Americas invites you to fill a box with a great variety of homemade cookies, candy and more at our annual Cookie and Candy Walk. Premade trays will also be available.

Saturday, December 12

Starting at 10:00 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Gathering Place

1005 2nd Ave S, Moorhead

https://www.facebook.com/events/2657944047983403