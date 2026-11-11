Cookie and Candy Walk
Cookie and Candy Walk
Catholic Daughters of the Americas invites you to fill a box with a great variety of homemade cookies, candy and more at our annual Cookie and Candy Walk. Premade trays will also be available.
Saturday, December 12
Starting at 10:00 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Gathering Place
1005 2nd Ave S, Moorhead
https://www.facebook.com/events/2657944047983403
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
$20-40
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
Artist Group Info
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1005 2nd Ave SMoorhead, Minnesota 56560