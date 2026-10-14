Gospel PraiSing (GPS) Ministries presents Gospel PraiSing Fiesta, live Christian music by Colleen Reinhardt, Julie Ternes and musical guests, at Mayas Mexican Restaurant, 1601 W. Century Ave, Bismarck ND, on select* Sundays from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Restaurant patrons enjoy lunch off the menu (at patron’s expense) and live music while being invited to support local charities and non-profits. 100% of any donations received from patrons during our September through December Fiestas will go to Community Action.

*October 25

*November 15

*November 29

*December 13