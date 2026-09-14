The Neverland Brunch
The Neverland Brunch
The Neverland Brunch
May 15 | 12PM
May 16 | 12PM
Belle Mehus Auditorium Conductor's Room
Step into Neverland for a delightful pre-show adventure filled with sweet treats, storytime, and magical moments with Peter Pan & Wendy!
Guests will enjoy a backstage tour, photo opportunities, and autographs with their favorite characters, and priority seating for the matinee performance of Peter Pan.
Belle Mehus Auditorium
22
12:00 PM - 01:03 PM, every day through May 16, 2027.
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Belle Mehus Auditorium
201 N 6th StBismarck, North Dakota 58501