© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Neverland Brunch

The Neverland Brunch

The Neverland Brunch

May 15 | 12PM
May 16 | 12PM
Belle Mehus Auditorium Conductor's Room

Step into Neverland for a delightful pre-show adventure filled with sweet treats, storytime, and magical moments with Peter Pan & Wendy!

Guests will enjoy a backstage tour, photo opportunities, and autographs with their favorite characters, and priority seating for the matinee performance of Peter Pan.

Belle Mehus Auditorium
22
12:00 PM - 01:03 PM, every day through May 16, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Belle Mehus Auditorium
201 N 6th St
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501