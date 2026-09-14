The Neverland Brunch

May 15 | 12PM

May 16 | 12PM

Belle Mehus Auditorium Conductor's Room

Step into Neverland for a delightful pre-show adventure filled with sweet treats, storytime, and magical moments with Peter Pan & Wendy!

Guests will enjoy a backstage tour, photo opportunities, and autographs with their favorite characters, and priority seating for the matinee performance of Peter Pan.