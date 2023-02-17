House Appropriations subcommittee endorses a 'tuition freeze' for the ND University System

A House Appropriations subcommittee has given its final OK to an amendment to the higher education budget bill, to freeze tuition at the state’s 11 public colleges and universities for the upcoming two year period.

"It's something we felt pretty strongly about, because of the financial position we are in," said Rep. Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck), chairman of the Education and Environmental Subcommittee. "I think it sends a great message to our students, that we want to help them and share some of this success with our finances."

Nathe said it would cost $47 million, based on four percent annual tuition increases over the two years. He said South Dakota has enacted a tuition freeze, and Minnesota’s talking about it.

"We've heard a lot about rising tuition costs, education costs, all these years," Nathe said. "We're finally in a position where we can provide this tuition relief."

The proposal will be considered by the full House Appropriations Committee as early as next week.