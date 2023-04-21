ND COVID-19: 275 cases confirmed statewide this week

In the last seven days, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 275 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This averages out to just under 40 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 36.

51 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 48 in Burleigh County and 23 in Grand Forks County.

In the last seven days, 27 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 23 inpatient beds and 2 ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases