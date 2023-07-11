Study of NDUS presidents' salaries underway

A committee of the state Board of Higher Education has begun a study of how salaries of North Dakota’s college and university presidents stack up with similar institutions in other states.

The “Presidential Compensation Study Committee” met with AGB Search, the firm hired to do that study. It came after board member Nick Hacker made a motion at the recent Board meeting that such a study needed to be completed by next June – and if it wasn’t, five University System vice-chancellors would have their equity increases revoked. The college presidents received the Legislature-approved pay raises of 6 percent the first year of the biennium, and 4 percent the second year, but did not receive equity increases.

University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said this issue is politically sensitive.

"A couple of years ago, the Legislature stopped any pay raise above $1500 for presidents, because they felt they were overpaid, ahead of staff," Hagerott told the Committee. "This is a charged issue."

Board member Kevin Black said he sees this study as valuable.

"There is a tremendous cost to losing star talent," Black said. "There is a tremendous cost to turnover. If we want to be competitive, and continue to add value to the state of North Dakota through delivering high-quality students and relevant research, we have to have the best in the industry working on the team."

Al Crist of AGB said he will contact the presidents, and see who they would recommend as other state institutions of similar size to be included in the study.

Besides Black, board member Casey Ryan is a member of that committee.