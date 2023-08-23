© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Breaking: Gov. Burgum injured in Milwaukee

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published August 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT
Burgum Campaign

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room Tuesday after suffering an injury while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff.

Burgum's campaign manager confirms this, as does his Bismarck spokesperson.

Burgum suffered a leg injury. He was released from the hospital last night.

A Burgum campaign staffer said it’s yet clear whether Burgum will be able to stand for the first GOP primary debate, scheduled tonight, putting his attendance now in question.

Burgum is one of the eight candidates in the debate lineup. All candidates are scheduled to visit the event site on Wednesday afternoon for a walk-through, and it’s unclear whether the North Dakota governor will participate.

(This is a developing story — more to come.)

Doug Burgum
Dave Thompson
