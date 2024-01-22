Burgum will not seek a third term as governor

Governor Doug Burgum has decided not to seek a third term.

Burgum was elected governor in 2016 – and re-elected in 2020. When asked what drove his decision, Burgum told reporters one factor is family.

"Our youngest was a senior in high school, when I was running for office in 2016, and now he's 25," Burgum told reporters. "My daughter pointed out, 'Hey dad, I was 21 — and I'm going to be 29 after two terms."

Burgum said his children are not living in Bismarck.

"It's one of the sacrifices," Burgum said. "When you serve, the family serves. It's just like the military."

Burgum said he will remain busy as governor – it will be his responsibility to put together an executive budget proposal for the 2025-2026 biennium, and that will be presented to state lawmakers in their December organizational session.

And after Burgum leaves office?

"There are gigantic opportunities in the private sector, where I spent a lot of time," Burgum said. "Just like in this job, you do it right, and create great jobs with a big impact. So impact is going to drive the decisions I make in the future — whatever that path many be, it will be where I can have the biggest impact."

Burgum said he was not swayed by comments former President Donald Trump made about him being a part of the cabinet, if Trump wins in November.