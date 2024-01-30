Burgum seeks federal disaster declaration for the Christmas ice storm

Gov. Burgum has asked for a presidential major disaster declaration for the recent severe ice storm.

That storm – over the Christmas holiday – caused more than $11.5 million in damage. The storm brought freezing rain and winds in excess of 40 miles per hour – causing the destruction of more than 2000 power poles, and the closing of major highways. Some people were without power for more than 10 days.

The declaration would cover 13 counties: Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Grant, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland Sargent, Steele, Stutsman and Trail Counties.

Burgum called it the “worst ice storm since 1997."