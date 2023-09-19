Amended petition for election changes proposed

A group proposing an overhaul of North Dakota election laws has submitted a new Constitutional initiated amendment to the Secretary of State’s office.

The group had earlier submitted a similar petition, but withdrew it.

The new proposal specifically bans electronic voting machines, requiring paper ballots. It also would outlaw most mail in voting. And it would require a two thirds vote in both the North Dakota House and Senate for the Legislature to propose Constitutional amendments. The earlier measure prohibited the Legislature from putting those kinds of measures on the ballot.

Secretary of State Michael Howe will have five to seven business days to draft a title for the initiative. Once that’s approved, the group will need to collect more than 31,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.