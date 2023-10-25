Legislature approves 'performance audit' of the state Auditor's office

One section of the bill to cover the costs of the special Legislative session appropriates $500,000 for an outside performance audit of the state Auditor’s office.

There have been tensions between local governments and the auditor’s office, over the costs of the audits and some of the issues.

Sen. Jeff Magrum (R-Hazelton) asked the full Senate to remove that section of the bill. He argued that the auditor’s office has been doing a good job of uncovering spending issues and irregularities.

"It's like, if the robber's complaining enough, we punish the police," Magrum said. "It's almost the same thing we're doing here."

But Sen. Kristin Roers (R-Fargo) said in her role as chair of the Senate State and Local Government Committe, she hears the frustrations from local governments, who say they’re frustrated with the audit bills that are not itemized, as required by Legislative action.

"It continues session, after session, after session," Roers said. "To have these political subdivisions come in and saying, 'I get this bill, and I have no idea what it's for.' It's obvious the message was not received."

Roers said she's convinced that a performance audit is required.

The motion to remove that section was rejected 33 to 14. The bill was then passed, and sent to Gov. Burgum for his signature.