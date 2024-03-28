ND Secretary of State says 'Artificial Intelligence' will not be used in the elections

An interim Legislative committee is looking at the issue of artificial intelligence.

And the panel wanted to know whether the Secretary of State’s office will be using the technology for the upcoming elections.

The answer: no.

"From a North Dakota perspective, we are currently not using AI in elections, and have no intention of using AI in elections right now," Deputy Secretary of State Sandy McMerty told the interim Information Technology Committee.

McMerty told the Committee A-I is being used to spread fake images and mis-information. And McMerty said it’s getting harder to separate truth from myth, because of how A-I is being used. She said voters themselves are the last line of defense when it comes to election security.

"I want you to think about the things you see on-line, and think about rumor versus reality, and whether or not you spread some of those rumors or realities before you check them out," McMerty said.

McMerty also said the Secretary of State’s office is working hard to be the trusted source for election information.