Senate rejects office of entrepreneurship

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published April 9, 2025 at 6:45 AM CDT

The Senate has rejected a measure to create an “office of entrepreneurship” within the Commerce Department.

It had earlier passed the House.

"Entrepreneurs are the backbone of rural innovation and urban revitalization," said Sen. Greg Kessel (R-Belfield). "They take risks, they create jobs, they bring new ideas to life. But quite often, they navigate a fragmented system of support."

Kessel said teh office would serve as a central hub, to connect entrepreneurs, especially those in their first five years, with technical assistance, mentorship, and capital.

But Sen. Janne Myrdal (R-Edinburgh) said she doesn’t think an office like this belongs in government.

"I think it's growing government," Myrdal said. "I think it's growing the Commerce Department into an area where private industry should take care of that."

House Bill 1191 failed – 18 voting yes, 28 voting no.
