"Mask bill' passes Senate

The state Senate has passed a measure that would prohibit someone from wearing a mask or hood with an intent to hide their identity.

The bill – HB 1226 – applies when people commit crimes or gather in public places during a protest.

"Nationwide, there is a growing concern among law enforcement, because of the masking going on during protests or gatherings that are even more than protests," said Sen. Larry Luick (R-Fairmount). "Many are actually very violent, destructive and organized mobs."

Luick said some of the individuals are reoccurring players.

"Not being able to identify these people is a problem," Luick said. "House Bill 1226 could help curb some of these bad acting offenders."

A violation would be a class “A” misdemeanor.

It passed 42 to 4.