Prairie Public NewsRoom
UND receives a gift of an old book that dates back to the 1500s

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published March 3, 2026 at 8:24 AM CST
UND

It's a new addition to the Chester Fritz Library at the University of North Dakota.

But the book itself isn't exactly "new."

"It's what we call the 'new oldest book' in the Chester Fritz Library," said Curt Hanson, the head of the Elwyn B. Robinson Department of Special Collections.

Hanson said the book was published in Venice in 1582.

"It's a small book, around 80 pages, about military philosophy and history, and how to organize military campaigns and such," Hanson said.

The book is written in Italian.

"We're displaying it for a UND History of Classic Design class, Hanson said. "The book is here, people are seeing it, and it is a part of our collection."

Hanson said the previous “oldest book” was from 1599. He said it was also printed in Venice.

"It's like a dictionary-slash-encyclopedia of the philosophy of Plato and Aristotle," Hanson said. That book was written in Latin.
Local News University of North Dakota
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
