UND receives a gift of an old book that dates back to the 1500s

It's a new addition to the Chester Fritz Library at the University of North Dakota.

But the book itself isn't exactly "new."

"It's what we call the 'new oldest book' in the Chester Fritz Library," said Curt Hanson, the head of the Elwyn B. Robinson Department of Special Collections.

Hanson said the book was published in Venice in 1582.

"It's a small book, around 80 pages, about military philosophy and history, and how to organize military campaigns and such," Hanson said.

The book is written in Italian.

"We're displaying it for a UND History of Classic Design class, Hanson said. "The book is here, people are seeing it, and it is a part of our collection."

Hanson said the previous “oldest book” was from 1599. He said it was also printed in Venice.

"It's like a dictionary-slash-encyclopedia of the philosophy of Plato and Aristotle," Hanson said. That book was written in Latin.