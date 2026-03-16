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Growth & Health: Watford City Part 2; Advances in Colorectal Cancer Care

Published March 16, 2026 at 5:39 PM CDT
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Watford City, N.D., is seen at dusk along Main Street in this long-exposure photo highlighting downtown businesses and development that followed the Bakken oil boom. The McKenzie County community remains one of western North Dakota’s fastest-growing cities.
Chad Ziemendorf
Watford City, N.D., is seen at dusk along Main Street in this long-exposure photo highlighting downtown businesses and development that followed the Bakken oil boom. The McKenzie County community remains one of western North Dakota’s fastest-growing cities.

Today's Segments

Watford City’s Next Chapter: Planning for Growth Beyond the Bakken
In Part 2 of our discussion, Watford City Mayor Phil Riely discusses how one of North Dakota’s fastest-growing communities is preparing for the future, from water infrastructure and highway expansion to healthcare services, downtown development, and steady school growth.

Watford City, Part 2

Advances in Colorectal Cancer Care: Treatment, Screening, and Hope
Essentia Health medical oncologist Dr. Bassim Kobrossy explains how colorectal cancer is diagnosed and treated today, including chemotherapy and newer therapies, and why screening and awareness remain critical as cases rise among younger adults.

Colorectal Cancer Care

Main Street
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