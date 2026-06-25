Power Lines, Prairie Poetry and Summer Tech and Summer Science

Today's Segments

JETx Heads to Court as PSC Grants Final Permit

The debate over the proposed JETx transmission line reached two major milestones this week. North Dakota Monitor reporters Mary Steurer and Jacob Orledge explain the North Dakota Supreme Court case challenging the project's approval process, the Public Service Commission's unanimous decision to grant the final siting permit, and what both developments could mean for the future of the controversial 90-mile transmission line between Jamestown and Ellendale.

JETx at a Crossroads: Court Challenge and Permit Approval Listen • 15:44

Rediscovering James W. Foley

James W. Foley Jr. is remembered as North Dakota's unofficial poet laureate, but there was much more to his story than prairie verse. Plains Folk host and writer Tom Isern explores Foley's family history, personal hardships, and the discovery of two forgotten poems that reveal new dimensions of the writer's life, legacy, and connection to the northern plains. You can hear all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Tech With Peck: Gadgets, EVs and Favorite Tech Movies

George Peck shares the technology that has captured his attention this summer, from smart home gadgets and Tesla driving features to electric vehicles and the innovations making everyday life more convenient. He also looks back at some of his favorite tech-themed movies and what makes them enduring classics.

Best Tech Movies and Summer Tech Listen • 12:45

Gateway to Science: A Summer of Discovery

North Dakota Gateway to Science CEO Beth Demke highlights the organization's summer programs designed to make science accessible, engaging, and fun for everyone. She discusses scholarships, hands-on exhibits, the Outdoor Explorium, and new opportunities that encourage children and families to explore, experiment, and discover together.