Prairie Public’s movie reviewer extraordinaire, Matt Olien, reviews The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film. Starring Tilda Swinton as Martha, a terminally ill war reporter, and Julianne Moore as Ingrid, her estranged friend, the film explores profound themes of euthanasia, friendship, and reconciliation. As Martha faces the end of her life, she asks Ingrid to accompany her on this deeply personal journey, leading to an emotionally charged and thought-provoking narrative.