Prairie Preview: Four things to do in North Dakota this weekend
Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.
Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive
Every evening through December 31
Spring Lake Park, Mandan, ND
Take a romantic drive along Spring Lake Park, where the sparkle of Christmas lights reflects on the water—and in your eyes. Check out the photo stations, crafts, and Elf on the Shelf bingo. It's a merry tradition every evening through December 31.
Northern Plains Dance presents The Nutcracker
December 13-15
Belle Mehus Auditorium, Bismarck, ND
Join Clara as she journeys through a fantasy world filled with mice, dolls, and fairies in the Northern Plains Dance production of The Nutcracker. The youngest fans are invited to a special, just-the-right-length ballet performance on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
North Pole Land
December 13, 19, 20, 21, 23, and 24
Historic Webster School, Webster, ND
The Historic Webster School has magically transformed into the North Pole! Enjoy decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, visiting Santa's workshop, and the chance to meet Santa. If you go, make sure not to forget your letter for Santa—how else will you get your presents?
Santa Run 5k
December 14
Dykshoorn Park, Mandan, ND
Santa’s getting in shape for the big night, and if you want to help, lace up your sneakers and join the Santa Run 5K in downtown Mandan. Afterwards, you’ll be welcomed by the Holiday Lights on Main and the elves will greet you with hot chocolate.
—
