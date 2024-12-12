Prairie Preview: Four things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive

Every evening through December 31

Spring Lake Park, Mandan, ND

Take a romantic drive along Spring Lake Park, where the sparkle of Christmas lights reflects on the water—and in your eyes. Check out the photo stations, crafts, and Elf on the Shelf bingo. It's a merry tradition every evening through December 31.

Northern Plains Dance presents The Nutcracker

December 13-15

Belle Mehus Auditorium, Bismarck, ND

Join Clara as she journeys through a fantasy world filled with mice, dolls, and fairies in the Northern Plains Dance production of The Nutcracker. The youngest fans are invited to a special, just-the-right-length ballet performance on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

North Pole Land

December 13, 19, 20, 21, 23, and 24

Historic Webster School, Webster, ND

The Historic Webster School has magically transformed into the North Pole! Enjoy decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, visiting Santa's workshop, and the chance to meet Santa. If you go, make sure not to forget your letter for Santa—how else will you get your presents?

Santa Run 5k

December 14

Dykshoorn Park, Mandan, ND

Santa’s getting in shape for the big night, and if you want to help, lace up your sneakers and join the Santa Run 5K in downtown Mandan. Afterwards, you’ll be welcomed by the Holiday Lights on Main and the elves will greet you with hot chocolate.

