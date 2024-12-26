Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Grinch Labs Mini Camp

December 27, 2024

Magic City Discovery Center, Minot, ND

If you're a young scientist in the Minot area, check out the Grinch Labs Mini Camp at the Magic City Discovery Center. Explore fun science experiments inspired by "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

The Art of Making Do: Folk Culture and Heritage of Germans from Russia

Open through September 30, 2025

North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, Bismarck, ND

Step back in time at The Art of Making Do: Folk Culture and Heritage of Germans from Russia exhibit at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck. Learn about German-Russian immigrants and their impact on local culture.

Regional Artist Showcase and Sale

Open through December 29

North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Forks, ND

If you're in the Grand Forks area and thinking of redecorating your dining room, the Regional Artist Showcase and Sale at the North Dakota Museum of Art might be a good place to start looking for ideas. The sale features artwork from local artists, offering a diverse collection that might catch your eye.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.

