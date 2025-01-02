Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Zoo Year's Eve

January 4 and 5

Roosevelt Park Zoo, Minot, ND

Celebrate the new year at Zoo Year's Eve at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot tomorrow and Sunday evening. Experience the zoo in a whole new light as the Tiger Trail path is transformed with lights and luminaries.

Harlem Globetrotters LIVE

January 5

Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND

Sunday in Grand Forks, you could catch the Harlem Globetrotters LIVE. They're going head-to-head with their rivals, the Washington Generals, and you know they're bringing those signature dunks and wild four-pointers to the court.

Frozen Fairway Open Ice Skating

January 5

Raymond Center, Williston, ND

In Williston on Sunday, all ages and abilities are invited to Frozen Fairway, where you can ice skate the day away at the Raymond Center. After you warm up, try your luck at the brand new blacklight mini-golf course.

