Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Snowshoe Adventures

January 25-26

White Horse Hill National Game Preserve, Michael, North Dakota

White Horse Hill National Game Preserve Historic Site is offering free snowshoe rentals this weekend from noon to 4 pm. And as they say, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. So dress like an onion and pack on the layers.

Indoor Mini Golf

January 24-26

Rough Rider Center, Watford City, North Dakota

It’s cold out there. If you’re not ready to bundle up, the Rough Rider Center’s annual Indoor Mini Golf event is this weekend in Watford City. They’ve got a new 9-hole mini-mini course for little kids, and a 21+ night.

Think & Drink: The Ethics of AI Death Bots

January 26

Troll Lounge, Fargo, North Dakota

Sunday in Fargo, North Dakota Humanities is hosting Think & Drink: The Ethics of AI Death Bots at the Troll Lounge. Dr. Dennis Cooley will guide the conversation and you’ll have the chance to share your thoughts and ideas with others.

