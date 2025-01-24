Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend
Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.
Snowshoe Adventures
January 25-26
White Horse Hill National Game Preserve, Michael, North Dakota
White Horse Hill National Game Preserve Historic Site is offering free snowshoe rentals this weekend from noon to 4 pm. And as they say, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. So dress like an onion and pack on the layers.
Indoor Mini Golf
January 24-26
Rough Rider Center, Watford City, North Dakota
It’s cold out there. If you’re not ready to bundle up, the Rough Rider Center’s annual Indoor Mini Golf event is this weekend in Watford City. They’ve got a new 9-hole mini-mini course for little kids, and a 21+ night.
Think & Drink: The Ethics of AI Death Bots
January 26
Troll Lounge, Fargo, North Dakota
Sunday in Fargo, North Dakota Humanities is hosting Think & Drink: The Ethics of AI Death Bots at the Troll Lounge. Dr. Dennis Cooley will guide the conversation and you’ll have the chance to share your thoughts and ideas with others.
—
