Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

ShiverFest 2025

February 15

Woodland Resort, Devils Lake, ND

You could head to Woodland Resort in Devils Lake for ShiverFest today from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There's ice fishing, hockey tournaments, sledding, cross-country skiing, and even fireworks. There will also be food and other activities to keep you busy all day long.

Snow Painting

February 15

Former Governors' Mansion, Bismarck, ND

Find your inner artist with Snow Painting at the Former Governors' Mansion in Bismarck. You can paint the snow with eco-friendly paints while sipping on hot cider and enjoying some cookies. And if the weather doesn't cooperate, no worries—there will be a fun craft indoors.

Frozen 2 at the Fargo Theatre

February 15

Fargo Theatre, Fargo, ND

For a magical afternoon, you could visit the Fargo Theatre to see Frozen 2 tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. You could join in and sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the gang while celebrating love and community.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.