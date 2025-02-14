Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend
ShiverFest 2025
February 15
Woodland Resort, Devils Lake, ND
You could head to Woodland Resort in Devils Lake for ShiverFest today from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There's ice fishing, hockey tournaments, sledding, cross-country skiing, and even fireworks. There will also be food and other activities to keep you busy all day long.
Snow Painting
February 15
Former Governors' Mansion, Bismarck, ND
Find your inner artist with Snow Painting at the Former Governors' Mansion in Bismarck. You can paint the snow with eco-friendly paints while sipping on hot cider and enjoying some cookies. And if the weather doesn't cooperate, no worries—there will be a fun craft indoors.
Frozen 2 at the Fargo Theatre
February 15
Fargo Theatre, Fargo, ND
For a magical afternoon, you could visit the Fargo Theatre to see Frozen 2 tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. You could join in and sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the gang while celebrating love and community.
