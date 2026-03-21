The Great American Folk Show: Episode 167

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 167 features Ontario singer-songwriter Cat Clyde, folk singer/songwriter Ben Musser, poet Marcus Amaker, musician Grant Nelson, and North Dakota bluegrass quartet The Waddington Brothers.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.