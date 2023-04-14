ND COVID-19: 348 cases confirmed this week

In the last seven days, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 348 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This averages out to just under 50 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 46.

69 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 48 in Burleigh County and 47 in Grand Forks County.

In the last week, 37 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Statewide, 24 inpatient beds and six ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases