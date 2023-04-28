ND COVID-19: 199 cases confirmed this week.

In the last week, North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 199 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This averages out to just over 28 new cases statewide per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people was 26.

41 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 25 in Burleigh County and 20 in Ward County.

In the last seven days, 47 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 27 inpatient beds and two ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases