Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend
Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.
Santa Village
Saturdays and Sundays November 30-December 22
Rheault Farm, Fargo, ND
Santa Village at Rheault Farm kicks off this weekend. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in their cozy cottage, meet Santa's friendly reindeer, and explore a world of wonder.
2024 Native American Arts & Entrepreneur Fair
November 30
Bismarck Civic Center, Bismarck, ND
The 2024 Native American Arts & Entrepreneur Fair is Saturday, November 30 at the Bismarck Civic Center. There will be handmade gifts you won't find anywhere else and a Cultured Couture Fashion show from 3-5 p.m.
Dickens Village Festival
November 29-30, December 6-7, and December 13-14
Garrison, ND
If you think Victorian life is all fancy tea and stiff upper lips, think again. At the Dickens Village Festival in Garrison, ND, it's all about fun—horse-drawn carriage rides, shopping, Fezziwig's feast, and a fruitcake toss.
—
