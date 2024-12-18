Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Holiday Toys Through Time

December 20–January 7

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, Bismarck, ND

Take a trip down memory lane! At the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck now through January 7, you can explore "Holiday Toys Through Time." Play with classic toys like electric trains, paper dolls, and even PacMan.

Miracle on South Division Street

December 20–22

Theatre B, Moorhead, MN

Across the river from Fargo, Theatre B presents "Miracle on South Division Street," which follows the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. As daughter Ruth's plans for theatrical immortality unfold, the entire family's faith is shaken to the core. But don't let that get you down–this production is both heartfelt and hilarious.

Gloria, the Christmas Angel

December 21

Minot State University, Minot, ND

If you're looking for holiday cheer, head over to Minot State University to see "Gloria, the Christmas Angel," performed by the Rinat Mouzafarov Institute of Dance and Ballet Theatre. This ballet tells the story of a clumsy but lovable angel.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.

