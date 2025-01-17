Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend
Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.
Moccasin Making Workshop
January 18
Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site
On Saturday, Knife River Indian Villages is hosting a moccasin making workshop. The event is free, and supplies are included. Registration is limited to the first 15 participants.
Winterfest
January 18
Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson, North Dakota
Prairie Hills Mall is hosting Winterfest this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, carnival games, and delicious food!
Vinterfest
Through January 31
Various locations throughout central North Dakota
If you love winter, Vinterfest is a month-long celebration of winter fun and traditions. Starting Sunday, you can enjoy workshops, cross-country skiing, and much more throughout central North Dakota.
—
