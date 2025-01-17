Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Moccasin Making Workshop

January 18

Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site

On Saturday, Knife River Indian Villages is hosting a moccasin making workshop. The event is free, and supplies are included. Registration is limited to the first 15 participants.

Winterfest

January 18

Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson, North Dakota

Prairie Hills Mall is hosting Winterfest this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, carnival games, and delicious food!

Vinterfest

Through January 31

Various locations throughout central North Dakota

If you love winter, Vinterfest is a month-long celebration of winter fun and traditions. Starting Sunday, you can enjoy workshops, cross-country skiing, and much more throughout central North Dakota.

